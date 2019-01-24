CARSTAR expands into Piqua

PIQUA — A new CARSTAR location opened up in Piqua this year, bringing their expertise and a customer-first mindset closer to Piqua customers.

Tom Martin, owner of Piqua CARSTAR, said that they have always serviced customers from Piqua, but that expanding his business into Piqua was a natural progression for them.

“It was just natural to take care of the Piqua community as well,” Martin said.

Piqua CARSTAR, located at 700 S. Roosevelt Ave., is Martin’s third auto body shop, with other CARSTAR shops located in Sidney at 175 N. Stolle Ave., and in Troy at 15 S. Kings Chapel Drive.

“We mainly focus on collision,” Martin said, adding that they also take care of small dings and dents in addition to auto collision repairs.

Martin, who has over 40 years of experience in auto repairs, began his career when he was 18 years old at the Sidney Body Shop. He was hired to paint the building and then never left, he said.

He bought the Sidney Body Shop in January 2002, joining the CARSTAR auto body network in 2003. He then opened another location in Troy in 2014.

Martin has also invested in renovating their location at 700 S. Roosevelt Ave., which they have been at for a year. The location was always an auto body shop, starting out as Dick’s Paint and Body shop in the 1970s. Martin said they added new equipment, completed new concrete work, new electrical work, installed drains, remodeled the offices, completed interior and exterior siding, paved the formerly gravel parking lot, and more as part of their improvements to the building.

“I’ve been blessed with good employees,” Martin said when asked about their success, adding, “The communities have always welcomed us as well.”

Martin said that there is a total of approximately 50 employees working at the three CARSTAR locations, and they are each trained and certified in their areas of expertise. He said that all of his employees undergo continuous education while working at his CARSTAR locations.

CARSTAR also aims to support each of the communities they are located in, supporting youth sports programs, local chambers of commerce, Kiwanis Clubs, Rotary Clubs, and more.

Martin, who volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, said he most enjoys supporting youth programs, such as youth baseball and softball teams.

When asked about what makes them stand out from other auto body shops, he said, “I personally believe it goes back to our customer service.” He said that they aim to give “quality repairs” from their technicians while also putting the customer first.

For more information about Piqua CARSTAR or to schedule an appointment, visit carstar.com or call (937) 773-8671. Piqua CARSTAR is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua CARSTAR Paint Technician Devan Selanders works on a car in the shop earlier this week. Selanders has been with the company since 2011. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_012319mju_piqua_carstar.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua CARSTAR Paint Technician Devan Selanders works on a car in the shop earlier this week. Selanders has been with the company since 2011.

Auto shop focuses on quality, customer service

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

