Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: There was a report of smoke and flames at a residence on the 100 block of Parkridge Place on Jan. 18 at around 7 a.m. An officer assisted a subject in getting out of the residence.

MISUSE OF CREDIT CARD: A victim reported a credit card was stolen and used at several locations on Jan. 18. It was reported at Speedway on Covington Avenue on Jan. 18 at approximately 11:15 p.m. Krista N. Gress, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony misuse of a credit in connection with this incident.

A victim stated a possible suspect stole money from her bank account and used her credit card on Jan. 18. It was reported on Park Avenue that day at 4:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of South Wayne and South streets on Jan. 18 at 2:20 p.m. Dakota A. Baker, 19, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: School staff located a small amount of marijuana on a student at the Piqua High School on Jan. 18 at approximately 10:25 a.m. A male juvenile was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A male subject reported two males were outside his residence making threats on the 600 block of Virginia Street on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject acting disorderly on the 400 block of South Downing Street on Jan. 18 at approximately 10:15 p.m. The male subject was warned for disorderly conduct from a previous call. The male subject was located, arrested, and transported to jail. Jack L. Heveran, 28, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An anonymous caller reported a male and a female arguing outside on the 500 block of West Greene Street on Jan. 19 at approximately 3:50 a.m. The subjects were located and warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of an intoxicated male subject urinating in the gym area of the Bethany Center on South Street on Jan. 20 at approximately noon. He was charged and released to a sober friend. Joshua A. Wenrick, 32, of Dayton, was cited for minor misdemeanor disordery conduct in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported in the area of East Ast Street and Scott Drive on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

Police responded to a traffic crash involving two vehicles with no injuries in the area of West Water Street and North College Street on Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

Police responded to a traffic crash involving three vehicles with no injuries near Dominos on the 100 block of North Sunset Drive on Jan. 18 at 5:50 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

Police responded to a hit-skip accident on the 400 block of Harrison Strete on Jan. 19 at approximately 4 p.m. The suspect vehicle left the scene, and no plate information was available.

THEFT: On Jan. 18, a victim reported tools were stolen sometime in the past 30 days from the 800 block of Covington Avenue.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An anonymous caller reported a dog was left outside a residence without food, water, or shelter on the 600 block of North College Street on Jan. 19 at around noon. It was found the dog was only outside for a brief period of time, and it was let inside the residence.

TRESPASSING: A complainant advised a white male subject was being disorderly in Kroger and the complainant wanted him trespassed on Jan. 19 at approximately 2:15 p.m. The male subject left before officer arrival.

ASSAULT: A female subject stated a male subject who had been staying with her on and off assaulted her on the 500 block of West Greene Street on Jan. 20 at 4:35 a.m. The female subject had an injury to her eye. The male subject was located and charged. Joshua A. Wenrick, 32, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

IDENTITY THEFT: A subject reported possible identity theft on the 500 block of Manier Avenue on Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a headlight violation in the area of Main and Miami streets on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The driver was warned. The officer later found the driver provided a fake Social Security Number to evade arrest on an active warrant. He was charged with identity fraud and the passenger was charged with complicity to identity fraud. The driver was also cited for driving under suspension and fictitious registration. A warrant was requested on both subjects. Alex P. Penny, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony identity fraud and Camilee G. Coppock, 27, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony complicity in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A female juvenile broke a window at the residence and pulled a camera and mailbox off the residence on the 500 block of South Main Street on Jan. 20 at 6:20 a.m. The juvenile was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.