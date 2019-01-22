Area briefs

Telescope available for use

COVINGTON — The J.R. Clarke Public Library has a telescope, donated by the Brukner Nature Center Stillwater Stargazers that is open for loaning to community members.

The Stillwater Stargazers designed this family friendly telescope that patrons, ages 18 and up, can take home for a week.

Each patron would require a valid J.R. Clarke Public Library card, a current photo ID and a $10 holding fee. The $10 would be returned upon the safe return of the telescope.

The Stillwater Stargazers have made this opportunity a goal of their organization to share gazing at the many planets, star clusters and other heavenly bodies. Members have taken the main telescope and added several safety features that make the telescope not only easy to use, but also safer and less likely to break. The Stargazers have also designed a monthly newsletter, SkySights for the Month, for all users that tell what to view in the sky during a specific season or time period.

Sign-ups for anyone wanting to use the telescope is six months in advance. Staff Librarians were trained on how to use the telescope and also how to protect and handle the telescope once it leaves the library.

Troy City Schools seek input

TROY — Troy City Schools have set times and dates for its strategic planning process and community input.

“Our strategic plan will serve as our road map to district and student success for the next five years. It will set measurable benchmarks for success and guide our work into the future,” said Superintendent Chris Piper. “Parent and community input is essential to the process because we strongly believe that everyone’s voice matters. The Troy Board of Education, district administrators, students, teachers and staff members will also play a vital role in developing our plan.”

Parents and community members are encouraged and invited to become involved in this process by participating in focus groups. Focus group meetings will be held:

• Thursday, Jan. 24 at Troy High School — noon in the auditorium; 6 p.m. in the cafeteria

• Monday, Feb. 11 at Hobart Arena Bravo Room at noon and 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Hobart Arena Bravo Room at 1 p.m.

For more information contact Piper at piper-c@troy.k12.oh.us.