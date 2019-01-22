Piqua man sentenced for 2017 theft

SIDNEY — A former Piqua man was unable to evade local authorities in a case dating back to December 2017. He was arrested late last year in Florida and returned to Shelby County for sentencing.

On Jan. 9, Steven M. Baker, 36, formerly of 9217 N. County Road 25-A, was sentenced to 22 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC), on two charges involving theft of money at his place of employment.

Judge James Stevenson handed down 11-month sentences on each charge of theft and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies, due to Baker’s criminal history and his committing other felonies while awaiting trial.

Baker was also ordered to repay his portion of restitution of $5,071, according to online court records.

Baker and co-defendant Daniell N. Pottenger, 25, Covington, were responsible for the theft of $5,071 from Schoenlein Trucking and Salvage, 4625 Hardin-Wapak Road, Sidney, between June 13 and July 10, 2017. The forgery counts involved the pair signing another person’s name to company receipts.

Last April, Pottenger was given five years of probation on charges of theft and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies through plea negotiations. She was also ordered to pay her portion of the total restitution in to the company.

Baker took a different route in settling the matter, however.

On Feb. 26, Baker failed to appear in court for a status conference, the same day Pottenger took her plea agreement.

On March 1, Baker posted a $2,500, 10 percent, bond. On March 2, Baker pleaded guilty to the two charges following plea negotiations with prosecutors. On May 8, Baker had his $2,500 bond revoked when he failed to appear for his sentencing for the second time, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In December, Baker was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida. He waived extradition and was jailed at the Shelby County Jail on Dec. 26.

In other news, a Piqua man reached a plea agreement on two felony cases.

Justin Reedman Perry, 34, entered guilty pleas to aggravated possession of drugs and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. He is facing a maximum of eight years in prison and a fine of $15,000 when sentenced.

The state and defense will enter a joint recommendation of six-year sentence for the combined cases.

Perry was arrested Aug. 7, with methamphetamine five times more than the bulk amount. He injured a sheriff’s deputy incarcerated at the county jail.

Amy Marie Hammons, 34, Troy, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and, trafficking of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, through plea negotiations to combine two cases.

Hammons faces a maximum sentence of 48 months in prison and a $12,500 fine. She was found in possession of Fentanyl, Neurontin, and morphine.

In other cases:

• Tommy R. Beaver, 44, Piqua, was placed on five years community control on a charge of attempted passing a bad check. He was found guilty of writing a check to Mennards in Sidney that he knew would be declined.

Beaver was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, fined $200, assessed court costs, and must pay restitution.

• Lance Stout, 38, Piqua, was placed on five years of probation, fined $300, and assessed court costs, on a charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He must successfully complete the counseling program at the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

