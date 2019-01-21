Newspaper opens Valentine’s contest

MIAMI COUNTY — The calendar may still say it’s January, but thoughts are turning to Valentine’s Day. And four special words will help readers of the Miami Valley Today win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.

Miami Valley Today will begin the contest Wednesday, Jan. 23. Weekly winners will be announced and prizes awarded thanks to local businesses who are sponsoring the contest. All people entering the contest will be eligible for the grand prize — a one night stay at the Comfort Inn in Piqua, which includes a flower and candy.

“We want our readers to have an extra special Valentine’s Day,” said Miami Valley Today Media Director Becky Smith. “We encourage all of our readers to find the weekly secret word and try to win a prize.”

A secret word will be published in the Wednesday newspapers on Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13. An entry form, along with the special word, will be published in the newspapers. The reader must then find the special word, which will appear at the end of an article in the Wednesday newspaper. At the end of the story, the following sentence will appear: “The secret word for today is …” with that week’s word.

Entry forms, along with the page number the secret word appears on, must be turned in at the newspaper office in Troy at 224 S. Market St., Troy, or Piqua office at 101 E. High St., Piqua, by 5 p.m. Friday for that week’s contest. No copies of the entry form will be accepted. Only one entry per person per week will be permitted. The newspaper is not responsible for misdirected mail or illegible entries.

“The weekly prize winners will be announced in the following Wednesday’s ad along with the new secret word for the week,” Smith said. “We will be notifying the winners so they can collect their prizes.”

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize. Each person who enters the contest every week will have four entries in the drawing for the grand prize.

Employees and immediate family members of Aim Media Midwest and the Miami Valley Today are not eligible for the contest.