Area briefs

Ag breakfast planned

TROY — Join OSU Extension staff who will host Ben Brown from Ohio State University’s Department of Agriculture Economics for breakfast 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8.

Brown will provide updates on the farm bill and agriculture marketing outlook. The event will take place at the Miami County Courthouse in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor. A light breakfast will be provided by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Make a reservation by calling 440-3945 or emailing bennett.709@osu.edu.

Family night upcoming

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA — Richard E. Hunt Youth Center will be hosting a Family Fun event from 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 for grade school through senior high youth and their immediate families.

Activities will include obstacle courses, PS4, Wii, corn hole, ping pong, pool, board games, ladder toss, jump rope, rock painting and color me calm. Pizza, popcorn and other snacks will be provided.

The event is free for YMCA members and $5 per family for non- members.

Evening pruning set

TROY — For the first time, the OSU Miami County Master Gardener program is offering an evening pruning school beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Additional hands-on pruning practice times will be available. Class topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears to the class to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class will be taught by Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers, including an ISA Certified Arborist.

The classes will meet at the Ohio State Extension office, located on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost of the class is $50 for the public and $30 for out-of-county Master Gardener volunteers.

Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to the address listed above. Registration is limited and the class fills quickly. The deadline to register is extended to Feb. 8.

For more information, contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu. Information can also be found by visiting go.osu.edu/prunemiami or the Facebook page at Miami County Master Gardeners.