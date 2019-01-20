Winter Storm Harper hits Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Winter Storm Harper moved through the area on Saturday, bringing a barrage of snow, sleet and ice that left many residents without electricity, made roads perilous, and forced delays, closings and cancellations for churches, businesses, and various activities.

A number of road slide-offs have occurred due to the blizzard-like conditions, but no serious injuries have been reported.

In addition, Miami County was on a level one snow emergency on Saturday evening and was taken off emergency status early Sunday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dayton Power & Light Company’s outage map showed 200 Miami County consumers were still without power — down from 850 an hour earlier — and Pioneer Electric Cooperative had about 935 consumers still affected by the outage, according to Nanci McMaken, vice president and chief communication officer for Pioneer.

“At 4:30 this morning, our transmission provider’s line to the sub(station) went out. Our crews are working to switch these members’ service to alternate substation feeds — we refer to this as back feeding,” McMaken said. “It is a labor-intensive process, but we hope to have electric service on to these members late morning.”

McMaken said that Pioneer crews are being assisted by contractor crews, and at the peak of Saturday’s outages, an estimated 4,000 consumers were out of service.

“Our crews have been hard at it this morning on remaining outages and the ones that occurred this morning, and we anticipate having everyone back in service today,” she said.

Mary Ann Kabel, communications director for Dayton Power & Light, said crews had been working overnight, with assistance support from other areas, and would continue working as quickly and safely as possible to address all reported outages.

“When Winter Storm Harper came through, in total it impacted 31,000 customers — not all at once. Our peak outage was about 13,000 around 11 p.m. Saturday. It was slow progress … but we are now down to 1,300 customers,” she said shortly before noon Sunday, adding that of those 1,300, just under 300 were Miami County customers. “I think that’s absolutely remarkable, in light of the storm and conditions.”

Kabel noted that DP&L has several measures in place to prepare for hazardous weather, including monitoring the forecasts well in advance and making sure all crews and support staff are ready for action.

The company also sends out emails addressing storm preparedness and how to assemble readiness kits to customers and media outlets, as well as posting information and updates on social media.

“We post information about what people can do in case of outages, reminding them of the resources they have, giving them call-in numbers,” Kabel said. “We just don’t stop.”

Kabel also emphasized the importance of customers with special medical needs — such as those dependent on electricity powered oxygen concentrators — having a back-up plan.

“I also would encourage them to call their utility companies and have them note that they have needs like oxygen,” she said.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Whaley said deputies responded to 16 assist motorist calls in the last 24 hours, but there were no serious accidents related to the weekend storm.

“We had no reported injuries, just a lot of slide-offs,” Lt. Whaley said Sunday. “Obviously, just slow down, pay attention to the surroundings and conditions. If you need to go out, dress in layers to protect yourself from the elements.”

There was only one weather-related accident in the city of Piqua reported during the time of the winter storm. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said a snow plow bumped into a parked car at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday morning on the 700 block of Young Street. No major accidents were reported.

City of Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said, “Crews have been out since 8 a.m. plowing all of the roads, with the expectation they will be done between 3 and 4 p.m. (Sunday). Except for drifts in some areas due to the high winds last night, the roads that have not yet been plowed are very passable with caution.”

The Miami County Park District closed its parks on Saturday and Sunday due to the inclement weather.

“We look at road conditions and whether our staff can safely get from park to park, especially since so many of our parks are rural,” said Executive Director Scott Myers.

“We determine whether we can get the parking lots and trails cleared for hikers in a timely manner. Sometimes, we may just open our major parks like Charleston Falls, Stillwater Prairie, Garbry Big Woods, and Lost Creek and then try to get to the others as road conditions permit. Our operation director consults with me and then we make the decision on whether to open and when.”

West Milton Service Director Ben Herron said that crews were out night and day this weekend and that all roads in the village have been plowed and salted. He noted that high winds have caused issues with drifting snow.

Herron said that West Milton road crews stagger their start times and follow predetermined plow routes. The village also has reserve drivers, including Herron, to provide breaks for other drivers.

West Milton has also been affected by scattered power outages, he added.

“Our main water pump station that fills our water towers is operating on backup generators,” Herron said Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, no further snowfall is expected Sunday and Monday, but wind chill values could be as low as -15 Sunday night and -17 on Monday.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high near 38 and a slight chance of showers in the evening, with less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation.

The winter storm struck hard across the state, sending more than 1,300 crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation out with snow plows, according to ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning’s Twitter page.

Belinda M. Paschal, Cecilia Fox, Melanie Yingst and Sam Wildow contributed to this story.

