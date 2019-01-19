Troy to spend $5,000 for parking moratorium analysis

TROY — The city of Troy is paying a consultant to analyze the city’s downtown parking moratorium on timed violations, which may be extended to March 31.

According to city officials, analytic consultant Ben Elbert will be breaking down the numbers for the project. The purchase order is $5,000 for Elbert’s services, according to Planning and Zoning manager Tim Davis.

According to the council agenda, council will consider extending the moratorium through March 31. Council will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The moratorium was set to expire on Saturday, Feb. 2. The city began its free downtown parking program on Thursday, Nov. 15.

“We are still in data gathering,” said Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington.” We will then be meeting with the consultant who is analyzing that data, and then we will be going to council committee with the hopes of a recommendation to council in the beginning of February. The consultant will make the presentation to the Council,”

Troy Police Department and its parking control continues to monitor the city’s 576 downtown parking spaces and the moratorium’s impact on the downtown area.

Capt. Shawn McKinney said, “(The city’s parking control officer) is counting cars and logging where they are at to do the study.”

“Just because there’s a (free parking) moratorium downtown, doesn’t mean it’s ‘fair game’ within the city,” Capt. Joe Long said. “We still have fire lane violations out at shopping centers, handicap space violations, and parking issues in the neighborhoods. The moratorium basically is for free parking for timed violations in the downtown area. Any other violations, blocking a fire hydrant, parking outside of the lines, parking out in the lane, is still enforced.”

The police department budgeted for new parking software, but is waiting on the parking moratorium results before purchasing the equipment. McKinney said the software, “electronic chalking” was specifically designed to track timed parking spaces, scan plates and prints out the ticket electronically.

Previous discussions stated city council could seek to extend the study for more time to research free downtown parking as a whole.

Troy Main Street Executive Director Nicole Loy said she conducted a walking survey of downtown patrons prior to Christmas. She also said she has distributed surveys to all downtown businesses about the moratorium which will be part of the collective review of the program.

The city of Troy placed a moratorium on its two-hour and timed lot parking in downtown Troy in mid-November. Council will vote to extend the moratorium until March 31 on Tuesday. The moratorium is set to expire on Feb. 2. The city turned all the signs around and placed “Enjoy FREE parking during this Season of Giving” stickers to promote the program. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_freeparkingsign_ne2019118105551825.jpg The city of Troy placed a moratorium on its two-hour and timed lot parking in downtown Troy in mid-November. Council will vote to extend the moratorium until March 31 on Tuesday. The moratorium is set to expire on Feb. 2. The city turned all the signs around and placed “Enjoy FREE parking during this Season of Giving” stickers to promote the program.

Council to review an extension to March 31 on Tuesday

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

