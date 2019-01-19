Portman announces Senate page program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced on Jan. 14, that his office is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program until March 29. Students who are a junior or a rising junior in high school will have an opportunity to apply to be part of the page program for one of the summer 2019 sessions; session one starts on June 10, and session two starts on July 8.

The Senate Page Program provides a unique opportunity for high school students who have a desire to learn and contribute to our nation’s legislative process. There are a total of 30 pages per session and each is appointed by a senator. Sen. Portman is honored to be able to participate in this highly-competitive program by appointing one student per session.

“The Page Program is a unique opportunity for Ohio’s youth to come experience the day-to-day inner workings of the Senate,” Portman said. “Pages spend a majority of their time on the Senate floor working with members, delivering correspondence and legislative material, and learning about how Congress works. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that students will carry with them for their entire lives.”

To apply for the Senate Page Program through Sen. Portman’s office, you must be an Ohio resident, a junior in high school who will be 16 or 17 years of age, but not yet 18 years old on or before the date of appointment, and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

Ohio applicants need to complete the online application at https://bit.ly/2Cj6jba.

For any questions or for further assistance, please contact Sen. Portman’s office at (202) 224-3353.