Bring on the weather!

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
City of Piqua employee Tyler Lee rinses off the city’s brine truck after a day of pre-treating streets for this weekend’s predicted snow and ice storm. City street crews are standing by to work 12-hour shifts, when called, to keep streets clear once given notice to begin.
