Woman sentenced for abandoning dog

MIAMI COUNTY — A county woman was sentenced to probation this week for reportedly abandoning a dog covered in feces and invested with fleas in a condemned home in June.

Krista Estep, 37, who has previous addresses in Covington and Piqua, was found guilty of second-degree misdemeanor abandoning animals this week in Miami County Municipal Court. Estep was sentenced to two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time.

Additional charges of second-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals and second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals were dismissed.

The Miami County Animal Shelter received multiple complaints about a possible abandoned animal at a residence on the 9400 block of Klinger Road in June, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. After an investigation and continued complaints about the incident, the animal shelter was granted a search warrant to seize the dog, a male Rottweiler, from the house on June 21.

Inside the house, investigators and sheriff’s deputies found that the “smell of urine and feces was overpowering.” According to court records, the “house was clutter with trash, animal feces and urine covering the floors, couches and bed.” There was also trash and debris that made it difficult to move around the house. Court records noted that there was “a small amount of dirty water and stale food available for the dog in bowls that were filthy and surrounded by feces.”

In one of the bedrooms of the residence, there were two animal cages with rabbit carcasses inside, according to court records. The Miami County Humane Society was contacted in regard to the rabbit carcasses.

When the Rottweiler was found, investigators noted he was covered in feces and urine and also infested with fleas. He also had a green substance around his eyes and seemed to have an injury to his back legs.

Estep and other individuals were also facing multiple citations in connection with the residence on the 9400 block of Klinger Road. The Miami County Health Board issued Estep multiple citations of minor misdemeanor violations of orders or regulations of board in regard to that residence. She was found guilty of three of them, paying court costs for each of them.

Kevin E. Wenning, 61, of Covington, and Jeremiah N. Estep, 42, of Piqua, also received multiple citations of minor misdemeanor violations of orders or regulations of board in regard to that residence.

Preliminary hearing waived

A Troy man facing rape charges waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court this week.

Stephen Lux II, 49, was taken into custody by Troy Police in the 100 block of Terrace Place apartments earlier this month on two counts of first-degree felony rape. The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 22, 2018. The allegations were first reported to the Troy Police Department on Dec. 26, according to records.

His case is being bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court and was dismissed in municipal court.

His bond of $250,000 for both charges was continued. Lux remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Amanda D. Alvarado, 35, of Springfield, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dakota A. Baker, 19, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alexander B. Breitfield, 22, of Fairborn, received one year of probation, a $75 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Melissa M. Healey, 32, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $150 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Hayli L. Howe, 18, of St. Mary’s, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Andrea M. Jackson, 27, of Troy, received a $175 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice, amended down from fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

• Destiny L. Manier, 23, of Troy, received one year of probation and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Edgar Miller IV, 43, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Lillie J. Miller, 72, of Piqua, received a $50 fine for first-degree misdemeanor assault. Miller was originally charged in connection with a a report of a female subject assaulting another female subject at Wendy’s in Piqua on Oct. 14.

• Hunter L. Ullery, 20, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from third-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, received 180 days of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Heather M. Savoie 33, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Nicki G. Stamm, 32, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

