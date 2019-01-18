Area briefs

Piqua offices to close

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, to allow city employees to observe Martin Luther King Day. Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made that day.

Monday through Friday collections will be one day late the entire week, with pick up on Saturday, Jan. 26, for Friday’s collection route.

The City urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Elections board to meet

TROY — The regular meeting of the Miami County Board of Elections will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Elections meeting room, adjacent to the Board of Elections office, 215 W. Main St., in Troy.

Rain gardens topic of event

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Rain Gardens” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.

Linda Raterman from Miami Soil and Water will share the importance of rain gardens, how they work and what you can do to implement this process in your own yard.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Jan. 30.

For more details, contact the extension office at (937) 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Y offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event Saturday, Jan. 26, for youth in grades K-6. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, and the youth center. Pizza and lemonade will be served. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m.

Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Learn to create a resume

TROY — Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, for a discussion on all parts of creating a resume.

In addition, a brief overview of the benefits of using the OhioMeansJobs.com website resources for job searches will be included. No registration required.

For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

Tenderloin dinner set

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment.

For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.