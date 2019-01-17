Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA —All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A landlord reported his appliances were stolen from a residence after a tenant was evicted on the 300 block of East Water Street on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

A subject reported her neighbors were using her electricity without her permission on North Sunset Drive on Jan. 14 at 1:25 p.m. The subjects were warned.

A theft of services was reported on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on Jan. 14 at 2:30. Jonathan T. Thorpe, 38, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

A television was reported stolen from a residence on the 700 block of Young Street on Jan. 14 at approximately 7:30 p.m. A possible suspect was named.

SEX OFFENSE: The Children’s Services Board reported allegations of possible sexual abuse on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. The location was redacted.

An inmate in the Shelby County Jail reported that she was sexually assaulted in Piqua. This was reported on Jan. 15 at approximately 9:20 a.m. The location was redacted.

A juvenile reported a male subject possibly taking and sharing an explicit video involving a juvenile on Jan. 15 at approximately 2 p.m. The location was redacted.

SUSPICIOUS: A neighbor reported seeing fresh foot tracks through the snow at his neighbor’s residence that has been vacant for years on the 800 block of South Street on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Snow tracks led to rear door of the residence and to the detached garage.

Police responded to a residence in reference to two male subjects possibly attempting to enter a home through a window on the 500 block of West Water Street on Jan. 14 at 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, no suspects could be located, and no signs of entry were found.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A vacant residence had the rear door forced open on the 800 block of South Street sometime between Jan. 9-14.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male subject slipped and fell through a glass window while shoveling snow on the 600 block of South Downing Street on Jan. 14 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Police responded to a traffic crash involving two vehicles with no injuries in the area of Riverside Drive and Robinson Avenue on Jan. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The at-fault driver left the scene of the accident but was located later. The at-fault driver was cited.

A parked car was struck by another vehicle that left the scene on the 400 block of Weber Street on Jan. 15 at approximately 9:15 p.m. There were no reported injuries, and the suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored car with loud exhaust and tented windows. The suspect vehicle will have damage to the passenger side rear bumper.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported on the 700 block of Vine Street on Jan. 14 at approximately 5:20 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle crash with a reported non-emergency injury in the area of Wood and College streets on Jan. 14 at 8:20 p.m. Both vehicle were still in the roadway, and all parties refused a squad. One vehicle was towed from the scene, and the at-fault driver was cited.

TRESPASSING: Walmart requested a disorderly customer be trespassed from their store on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. The subject was trespassed.

A customer became upset about labor laws while eating at Waffle House on Jan. 14 at around 10:20 p.m. The customer was asked to leave and warned with trespassing.

A person was arrested for trespassing at the Southside Laundromat on Wayne Street on Jan. 15 at approximately 8:15 a.m.

THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A caller advised someone stole her vehicle while it was warming up on the 400 block of Young Street on Jan. 15 at approximately 4 a.m. The vehicle was located by the Troy Police Department and stopped. The suspect was arrested by the Troy Police Department.

LITTERING: A complainant advised someone had set two bags of trash next to his trash can on the 900 block of Clark Avenue on Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m. The complainant advised the city had came by and already picked up all the trash.