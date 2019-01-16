ICE Racing returning to Hobart

TROY — World Championship ICE Racing will present The 2019 Evolution Tour at Troy’s Hobart Arena for at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

The event will feature the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the most racers on the untamed Unlimited Outlaw Quads. Racers will shred the arena’s solid ice track with razor sharp studded tires — going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds battling it out for the World Championship ICE Racing title.

The Motorcycle ICE Limbo half time show is when racers get their bikes so low.

Get early access to come hang out with the riders and their crew before the event at the “In the ICE Zone” Pit Party, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come meet the riders, witness their razor sharp studded tires in person, and get autographs for $5. The pit party is open to all ages. Must have a ticket to the event to purchase the pit party.

Family priced tickets for World Championship ICE Racing are $17 and $22 for adults and kid’s tickets are $7. Ticket pricing increases $2 day of show. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.hobartarena.com, 339-2911 or at the Hobart Arena Box Office, 255 Adams St., Troy