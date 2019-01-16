Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A male subject advised a known female subject possibly stole checks from his residence on the 1200 block of Garbry Road on Jan. 11 at 10:25 a.m. The investigation is pending.

A male subject took property from Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street without paying on Jan. 11 at around 11:15 a.m.

A paint sprayer was reported stolen from Hartzell on the 1000 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Jan. 11 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

A man reported his cell phone was stolen near Rally’s on College Street on Jan. 11 at 10:55 p.m. The male subject advised he was homeless and was taken to a cold shelter for the night.

A tarp was reported stolen from a local business at the Miami Valley Centre Mall sometime between Jan. 11-12.

There was a report of a male subject returning items he had taken from Speedway on Scott Drive on Jan. 12 at approximately 8:20 a.m. The store did not pursue charges.

There was a report of a possible known suspect taking a game console from a residence on the 500 block of West Water Street on Jan. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

A tablet was reported stolen from a residence on the 500 block of Harrison Street on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

DISTURBANCE AND ACCIDENT: There was a report of two black female subjects and a black male subject fighting in the middle of the road on the 1000 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. The male subject left the area in a cream car and struck a parked car while leaving. The female subjects also left the area in a black car striking the cream car. The cream car was located minutes later wrecked a block away and unoccupied. Shaquayia Y. Crawley, 29, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, first-degree misdemeanor hit/skip crash in a public roadway, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and minor misdemeanor reckless operation in connection with this incident. Antonio L. Williams, 29, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence, reckless operation, first-degree misdemeanor hit/skip crash in connection with this incident. Williams also received additional traffic citations.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a single car hit skip accident on the 500 block of Gill Street on Jan. 11 at 11:30 p.m. The driver was later identified and a warrant was requested.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle struck a business sign at the Sunset Meat Market on Covington Avenue when trying to brake in the snow on Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. An EMS squad assessed the driver, but she refused transport. The female driver was not cited due to the inclement weather. No damage was observed to the sign, and the sign owner was advised about the accident.

There was a two-vehicle accident reported in the area of Forest and Park avenues on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

There was a report of an accident in the area of Cedarbrook Drive and Covington Avenue on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited for running a stop sign.

WELFARE CHECK: There was a report of a male subject who was sleeping in the bathroom at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scot Drive on Jan. 12 at 1:15 p.m. Officers responded, and the subject found a ride to leave the area.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Officers responded to a suspicious complaint on the 600 block of Gordon Street on Jan. 12 at 3:20 p.m. A caller advised he observed a male subject enter an abandoned residence through the window. Upon speaking to the two subjects inside, it was discovered they were working on the residence for the homeowner.

FRAUD: A fraud complaint was taken on the 900 block of Nicklin Avenue on Jan. 12 at 5:20 p.m. No suspects at this time.

There was a report of a fraudulent charge on a resident’s debit card on the 200 block of Second Street on Jan. 12 at 7:50 p.m.

OVI: There was a report of a hit skip traffic crash near the Clark gas station on Sunset Drive on Jan. 12 at approximately 8 p.m. A vehicle struck another vehicle and then fled the area. The male driver was arrested for OVI. Kurt R. Short, 39, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A female subject wanted to make a telephone harassment complaint on the 400 block of South Main Street on Jan. 12 at 9:45 p.m. The complainant was advised she made this same complaint last month about a male subject but has continued contacting him. The complainant was advised she could not file a complaint with law enforcement every time she became upset with her boyfriend. The male subject was spoken with and advised he would not contact her or go home tonight to avoid any problems.

TRESPASSING: The Red Roof Inn and Suites wanted a guest trespassed from the property after she continued to disturb guests on Jan. 12 at 10:35 p.m.

The Red Roof Inn wanted a male subject trespassed from the property on Jan. 13 at 11:30 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a male subject lying in the snow face down in the area of South Wayne and Wood streets on Jan. 13 at 1:35 p.m. The subject was located and advised he slipped on some ice but he was okay. He refused a ride to his destination and stated he would continue walking.

AGENCY ASSIST: There were car pieces in middle of roadway in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. The items were picked up and thrown away.

A complainant requested an officer stand by while a vehicle was repossessed on the 400 block of Cleveland Street on Jan. 13 at approximately 2:15 p.m. The vehicle was repossessed without incident.

Officers responded to the report of an assist squad for a male subject who was unresponsive on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on Jan. 14 at 1 a.m. The male subject refused medical treatment and was warned for disorderly conduct.