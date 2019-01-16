Area briefs

Line dancing classes set

CONOVER — Line dancing will be offered beginning Friday, Feb. 1 at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover.

The classes will run for six weeks and will be taught by instructor Dan Sturgill. Classes will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 8 and 22, March 1,8 and 15.

The fee is $5 per class and will start with the basics and will increase levels each week.

Those 11 and under are free.

For more information, call 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

PEEP upcoming

TROY — Put on the snow gear and come join staff for a tromp through the woods at Brukner Nature Center.

Through hands on exploration PEEPers will put on the safety gear and learn what goes on in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. Sign-ups for BNC’s Pre-school Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will begin Sunday, Jan. 27. The winter session runs the week of Feb. 26 through the week of April 5.

This program offers a unique opportunity for children, ages 3-5, to get outdoors and learn through natural discovery. Classes run for six weeks and are offered for one day a week. Classes take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An additional afternoon class is offered on Wednesday and Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration (cash or check). Class size is limited to 12 children.

Indoor baseball offered

TROY — The Miami County YMCA in conjunction with the Troy Junior Baseball Association will offer an indoor instructional baseball program for players age 5-12.

Volunteer coaches with the Troy Junior Baseball League will work with players on throwing, fielding, catching, hitting “live” pitches, and scrimmages. The session will be held at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch on Saturdays, Feb. 9 – March 16, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Participants need to bring their own glove and bat and wear indoor tennis shoes. The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $35 for non-members and includes a T-shirt. Register at the Robinson Branch by calling 440-9622 or online at www.miamicountyymca.net.

Contact Jaime Hull at the Robinson branch with further questions, or if interested in being a parent volunteer.