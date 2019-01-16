Land contract expires for TCS property

TROY — The Troy City Schools contract to hold 59 acres on State Route 55 and Nashville Road expired last month.

In December 2017, the Troy City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved entering into a real estate agreement to pay up to $25,000 to preserve its opportunity to purchase approximately 59 acres for potential school construction projects.

The site, located at 3054 W. State Route 55 and Nashville Road, was under contract through Dec. 31, 2018, to allow the board additional time to explore its building options for the district. The board previously approved a contingent contract for $733,375 from the late Don Isern heirs. The property is to the west of Kensington and Edgewater developments.

After Monday’s board meeting, president of Troy City Schools Board of Education Doug Trostle said, “We’re continuing to pursue all of our options. As far as looking for alternate land sites, what would best serve the district. It just seems at this moment in time it was probably premature for us to continue to hang on to a single site and location.”

Trostle said, “We saw the results of the campaign and with we have done with the strategic planning and the community input before we readdress (it).”

Superintendent Chris Piper said the district is reviewing its survey data collected last fall and his informal coffee chat input from the community.

“I think we have every opportunity to be successful in our next campaign. We just aren’t exactly sure what it looks like yet,” Trostle said.

In previous meetings, the board and administration agreed to spend the next year gathering input from the community as it pares down its facility options. The district plans to place a bond issue on the ballot no earlier than May 2020. The average age of all the district’s buildings is 71 years old.

District exploring all options for future sites

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

