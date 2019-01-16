Chase ends in arrest

TROY — For the second time in as many days Troy officers were involved in a pursuit.

A vehicle attempted to flee from officers near the Race Driver area around 12:30 a.m. Officers attempted to get the vehicle to stop but it took off, the driver making his way south on Co. Rd. 25-A with speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour at times.

As the suspect entered Tipp City, officers from Tipp City Police Department maneuvered to get in front of the pursuit and deploy tire-deflation devices. After winding through the area of Tipp Cowlesville Road officers were able to get the spike strips into the path of the fleeing vehicle and deflate the tires.

Although driving of flat tires, the suspect continued to flee, making his way to Monroe-Concord Road. Speeds at this time were reported to be in the 50 mph range.

The driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road and into a yard at 270 Monroe-Concord Road where he was taken into custody.

We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy police inventory a vehicle that was involved in a chase early Wednesday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_011619mju_tpd_chase1.jpg Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy police inventory a vehicle that was involved in a chase early Wednesday morning. Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Officers from the Troy Police Department conduct a search of a vehicle that was involved in a chase that began in Troy and ended near Tipp City early Wednesday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_011619mju_tpd_chase2.jpg Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Officers from the Troy Police Department conduct a search of a vehicle that was involved in a chase that began in Troy and ended near Tipp City early Wednesday morning.