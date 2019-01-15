Troy man dies in single-car accident

TROY — A single-car accident on Sunday night resulted in the death of a Troy man.

James McClellan, 53, of Troy, was eastbound on U.S. 40 when he went off the right side of the road, striking a curb, sign post and utility pole, according to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

McClellan was extracted from the vehicle by mechanical means, according to the report, and was found not to be wearing a seat belt. McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, no drugs or alcohol are suspected.

In addition to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vandalia police, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

McClellan was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.