Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 3

Honeybaked, 771 W. Market St., Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with level two food safety certification. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a bodily fluid clean-up procedure. Repeat: The prep cooler cutting board was observed with scratches and scoring, replace or resurface. The glazing area (prep tables, ventilation hood area, etc.) in the back area was observed with food debris build-up. Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual certified in level one food safety certification.

Common Grounds Cafe & Bookstore, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — Wet food storage pans and lids were observed air drying on top of each other and stored while wet. Critical: Multiple plastic food storage containers were observed with cracks. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution test strips. The inside surfaces of equipment (microwaves, freezers, etc.) were observed with food debris build-up. Critical: The ice machine, dinning room and drive thru soda fountain machines (with ice bins) were observed without air gaps. Provide an air gap between the drain and machine drain line.

Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events.

Broadway Elementary School, 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City — The door gasket on the walk-in freezer door in the food storage room was observed in disrepair.

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jan. 4

Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — Improper method for cooling TCS foods: Observed sausage gravy in the reach in two door cooler, cooling in a plastic container with the lid on and the depth of the food was greater than 2 inches. Observed insufficient air gap on prep sink in kitchen. The drain line of the prep sink was sitting below the floor drain line, down in the floor drain.

Kyle Elementary School, 519 S. Plum St., Troy — Multiple use cooking and serving utensil storage containers on the bottom shelf of the serving line were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Adjacent to the serving line, a noncommercial chest freezer was observed. Replace with a commercial style (NSF or like) freezer.

Subway, 1281 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who has level two food safety training. Critical, repeat: The dinning room and drive thru soda fountain nozzles were observed with syrup build-up. Remove soda fountain nozzles and clean and sanitize. Repeat: On the bottom shelf of the prep table and then on the shelf adjacent to the three compartment sinks, lid and knife storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. Critical: Multiple food containers lids and containers, including the herb container, were observed with cracks and pieces missing. The internal surfaces of the front low boy cooler along with the exterior surfaces, including the door frames were observed with food debris build-up. Clean. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual on hand with level one food safety certification.

DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Dec. 21

Subway, 1575 Covington Ave., Piqua — Provide thermometer for reach in refrigerator so temperature can be monitored. The drain in the three-compartment sink is leaking. Repair. Maintenance called. Observed cracked food containers. Replace. New containers ordered.

Jan. 3

Nicklin Avenue Market, 1601 Nicklin Ave., Piqua — At least one person from facility must obtain Level II food safety certification. The floors need to be cleaned.

Nippon Food Store, 441 E. Ash St., Piqua — At least one person from facility must have Level II food safety certification. The hand sink was blocked with a cutting board. Keep sink open at all times so hands can be washed as needed.

Papa John’s, 500 N. Main St., Piqua — The lid on the prep unit is damaged. Bottle of cleaner in walk in above food items. Keep cleaners separate so they are not source of potential contamination. The vegetable slicer, container of utensils need to be cleaned. Utensils not being cleaned correctly. Must wash with soap, rinse with water then sanitize. Rinsing was not being done. The faucet on the three-compartment sink is broken. Repair.

American Legion Post, 301 W. Water St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.