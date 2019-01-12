Hayner plans 2019 trips

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced its “Hayner Hits the Road” trips for 2019.

The first trip will be May 2-6 with a destination of Washington, D.C.

Highlights of the trip include: Arlington Cemetery, U.S. Capital, Supreme Court Building, National Gallery of Art and Smithsonian Museums, performance of “Into the Woods” at the historic Ford’s Theatre, guided tour of Alexandria and evening tour of illuminated monuments.

The next two trips are day trips. On June 12, participants will tour the 1839 Historic Pennsylvania House in Springfield and one of the nation’s most intriguing and revered works of in situ folk art, the Hartman Rock Garden. Lunch will be at the Golden Jersey Inn.

On Aug. 7, travelers will head to Cincinnati to tour the Over the Rhine district where they will also descend below the city streets to tour the hidden crypt where some of Cincinnati’s first residents were buried and explore newly discovered tunnels vital to Cincinnati’s brewery heritage. Lunch will be at the Taft Ale House.

The final trip of 2019 will be a New England trip from Sept. 22-30. This is the best time to travel the East Coast to enjoy the peak fall foliage. Highlights of the New England trip include: Shelburne Museum, Coolidge Homestead, Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad dinner tour, Kennebunkport tour, Lighthouse lover’s cruise, Portland Museum of Art, Wadsworth-Longfellow Homestead, specially chosen dining experiences and more.

Registration is now open for all four 2019 trips. Each trip is limited to 50 guests, so register today at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. For additional information about the trips, call David at the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, visit at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.