Edison State, Hobart Institute form partnership

MIAMI COUNTY — Edison State Community College and Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (Hobart Institute) have entered a consortium agreement, making it easier than ever before for students enrolled in Hobart Institute Accredited Welding Programs to continue on the path to an associate degree at Edison State.

Building upon a 20-year partnership, the institutions’ latest agreement facilitates the transfer of credit from the Hobart Institute to Edison State for students who wish to pursue an Associate of Technical Studies (A.T.S.) in Welding Technology.

“We are pleased to bolster our partnership with Hobart Institute in which we provide educational opportunities to students from both institutions and strengthen their future work-based learning and employment opportunities,” said Dr. Tony Human, dean of Professional and Technical Programs at Edison State.

Dependent upon the students’ career goals, the institutions support three pathways of completion. Students have the option to work toward an A.T.S. in Welding Technology, with a focus on Management, Manufacturing, or Quality.

Students enrolled in the program may apply up to 30 credit hours from Hobart Institute toward one of the ATS degrees now offered at Edison State. The remaining balance of coursework required at Edison State may be completed online or in person in as little as one year.

“We feel it is important to provide our students with a multitude of opportunities once they graduate,” said Charlie Carpenter, director of Skill Education at the Hobart Institute. “Our team does a great job with career assistance, and we believe partnering with Edison State can help expand the opportunities for our graduates interested in further education. We are excited about the partnership and believe Edison State is a great option for our graduates seeking further education.”

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics, employment of professionals in the welding career field is projected to experience a 6 percent growth from 2016 to 2026. Welders will be sought to aid in the nation’s aging infrastructure which will require the expertise of welders to help rebuild bridges, highways, and buildings. In 2017, professionals in this career field earned an average of $19.35 per hour or $40,240 per year.

The Associate of Technical Studies in Welding Technology degrees is approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Edison State Community College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents.

The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges and is approved by The Ohio State Board of Career Colleges.

For more information about the degree pathways offered, call 778-8600 and ask to speak with a resource specialist.