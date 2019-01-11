Lucky Chops lead young musicians’ workshops

PIQUA — Following their performance at the 21st annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College, the high-energy brass funk band Lucky Chops put on two music education clinics for more than 370 area junior high and high school jazz students.

Lucky Chops set the stage for the second-day music education clinics by performing several top songs, including their original composition, “Without You,” as well as a cover of The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” and a mashup of several genres of music.

The band then took students through the process of composing music using improvisation techniques. More than 50 students had the chance to interact one-on-one with band members, performing improvised solos to The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”

One student commented, “I went to the performance during the school day with my band and I got to go up and play with (Lucky Chops) and honestly, it was such a huge confidence boost. I learned a lot just from the short time I was up there and plan to use the information that I learned in band and during camps.”

Junior and senior high schools represented included Ansonia, Arcanum, Benjamin Logan, Hardin-Houston, Lincoln View, Miami East, Miamisburg, Mississinawa Valley, Piqua, Sidney, Tipp City, and Troy.

The Edison State music education clinics were made possible by The Miami County Foundation, The Piqua Community Foundation, and The Edison Foundation.

Photographs, as well as a video, from the day can be viewed online at www.edisonohio.edu/clinic.