Woman sentenced for heroin possession

MIAMI COUNTY — A Riverside woman received probation after being found in possession of a small mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Amanda B. Brewer, 32, received two years of probation, a $500 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

She was picked up near Taco Bell in Tipp City for warrants outside of the Riverside Police Department on Jan. 27. When she was picked up, she was reportedly found with a small baggie of white powdered substances found to be heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. The drugs were tested at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory, and the results came back in August.

An additional charge of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs was dismissed.

In other news:

• A Piqua man was sentenced to probation this week for being in possession of methamphetamine in August.

Dakota A. Baker, 19, received two years of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Baker was being questioned in connection with a report of shoplifting at Kohl’s in Troy on Aug. 9, when an officer saw a plastic bag fall off of him, according to Troy Police Department reports. The bag had two clear, white rocks in it, which test results stated were methamphetamine.

Baker also received one year of probation for first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was charged in connection with a suspicious complaint in reference to a male subject stating he was being chased by another male subject on West Greene Street in Piqua on June 3, at 1 a.m. After further investigation, the male subject was found to be in possession of a vehicle which he did not have permission to be in.

• A New Carlisle man was also sentenced to probation this week for being in possession of suspected methamphetamine in December.

Bobby L. McCoy, 47, received two years of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCoy was charged in connection with a traffic stop in the area of South Market and Smith streets in Troy on Dec. 29. An officer searched McCoy’s vehicle and found a small plastic bag containing a white crystalline powder, according to Troy Police Department reports. McCoy reportedly admitted that it was “ice,” also known as methamphetamine. McCoy also said that the suspected methamphetamine was not his and that he was holding it for a friend.

Tonya Hoskins, 45, of New Carlisle, was also cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle in connection with this incident. Hoskins was cited $100.

• A Georgia man received a fine and lesser charges for reportedly being found with suspected ecstasy and suspected THC edibles following a traffic stop and drug canine search on New Year’s Day.

Vincent O. Hudson, 32, of Lilburn, Georgia, received a $200 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, both amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs. An additional charge of fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools was dismissed. He was sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Hudson’s vehicle on County Road 25-A in Monroe Township on Jan. 1, at 9:40 a.m. Troopers conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle after a drug canine indicated there were possible drugs, in which they reportedly uncovered five unit dosages of suspected ecstasy, also referred to as MDMA or molly, and approximately 280 grams of THC/marijuana edibles, according to court records.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Allison N. Cassel, 22, of Covington, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Issah S. Daddah, 24, of Columbus, received a $50 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted receiving stolen property, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Michael D. Eleyet, 41, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Lorena L. Fleming, 51, of Sidney, received a $75 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Janston J. Ganer, 21, of Versailles, received 27 days in jail and a $25 fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Michael R. Gehrs, 29, of Kettering, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time of second-degree misdemeanor attempted aggravated menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Lisa A. Heitbrink, 55, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 10 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jessica N. Napier, 27, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Travis A. Cox, 36, of Springfield, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jeffery A. Tubbs, 58, of Troy, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Rosanne E. Wead, 31, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Susan E. Wenrick, 68, of Pleasant Hill, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

