Neal McCoy to perform at mall

PIQUA — The Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua will host the Spectacular Summer Cruise-in & Concert from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22 featuring country music artist Neal McCoy as the headliner.

This free event features a car show and entertainment. Live bands will play throughout the day with those being announced at a later date.

Neal McCoy has sold more than 6 million records and amassed nearly 25 charted singles including five 1 singles and five top 10 hits. Some familiar songs of McCoy’s include “No Doubt About It,” “You Gotta Love That, Wink,” “They’re Playing our Song,” just to name a few. During his career, he had three platinum and one gold album.

Some of Neal’s career highlights are as follows:

• 2006 Country Radio Broadcasters Humanitarian of the Year

• 2005 ACM/Home Depot Humanitarian Award Winner

• Fifteen USO Tours Around the World since 2001

• Two-time Entertainer of the Year

• CMT’s Top 10 Video of the Year ‚ “The Shake”

• Video of the Year — “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye”

• Reggie Award Winner for Fleetwood Homes national advertising campaigns

• Honored in 2006 with the Country Radio Broadcasters’ Artist Humanitarian of the Year Award

• Inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame 2009

“You Don’t’ Know Me” is Neal’s Current CD with songs from the Great American Songbook.

The cruise-in part of the event will feature show cars with commemorative dash plaques given to the first 300 cars to register. Fifty trophies will be awarded along with a Best of Show award. No pre­-registration is required.

In past years, this event has featured entertainers such as Chubby Checker, The Marshall Tucker Band, Billy Ray Cyrus, Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits, Eddie Money, Gary Lewis, Mitch Ryder, Gary Puckett, The Association and The Vogues to name a few.

Regional and local bands perform during the day. This year food trucks and overhead video screens will be added along with a tribute to the troops. As in past years, this event should reach 15,000 spectators or more. Over 1000 car shows are expected as well. This event does not permit alcohol on site but Buffalo Wings & Rings and Red Lobster will be serving such drinks at their restaurants; both restaurants are on the mall property and within walking distance of the concert area. We ask that those in attendance wear red, white and blue to show their support of the U.S. Armed Forces, both active duty and veterans.

The mall is located off Interstate 75 and U.S. Route 36 (exit 82) just north of Dayton and is managed by The Mid-America Management Corporation. The Comfort Inn Hotel, attached to the mall, will have special pricing for rooms the weekend of the event. Please call the hotel direct for reservations at 778-8100. For more information about the event, contact mall management at 773-1225 or email phenthorn@midamco.com.

Updated information will be posted on the mall’s website www.miamivalleycentremall.com and on their Facebook page.

