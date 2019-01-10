Powell sworn in as state representative

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn in to her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives during Monday’s session.

She represents the 80th District, which includes Miami County, as well as part of Darke County.

“Swearing in day was such an incredible day. With friends, family and community members joining me in Columbus, it was an amazing day kicking off the 133rd General Assembly. I am looking forward to representing the hard working people of Miami and Darke County for the coming two years. This is truly an honor,”she said.

Powell is a native of Arcanum in Darke County. After graduating from high school , she went on to attend Liberty University and studied Business Marketing. She is a proud entrepreneur, working with her brother on their billboard company, Huntington Outdoor, which they start ed in their home county and expanded throughout Ohio and Indiana.

Powell is also an avid supporter of creating new leaders through the non-profit organization, Forge Leadership Network. She is an active member of her local church Greenville Grace Brethren Church.

For more information, contact Rep. Powell’s office at (614) 466-8114 or Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.