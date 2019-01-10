Honoring statesman’s legacy

PIQUA — A statue of former Ohio Congressman William M. McCulloch, gifted to the city by Crown Equipment CEO James F. Dicke, II, was placed on McCulloch Square on Thursday morning.

A crane from Piqua Steel hoisted the statue onto its pedestal on cold and windy morning, fulfilling the promise of Dicke, a long-time admirer of McCulloh.

Dicke spent two summers working for Congressman McCulloch in his Washington, D.C. office in the 1960s. The New Breman resident spearheaded a campaign several years ago to replace a statue at the National Statutory Hall at the United States Capitol Building with one of McCulloch.

McCulloch, widely recognized as a key figure in the passage of the Civil Rights Act, came in third in the voting for the new statue.

“We are very excited about having the statue of William McCulloch in McCulloch Plaza,” said Piqua City Manager Gary Huff, “As everyone knows here in Piqua, he is the father of the Civil Rights Act and considered to be a hero from that fashion. We are happy to honor him and we are very privileged that he was from our community and that we can recognize him and his tremendous efforts.”

Wes Edwards, an attorney at Crown Equipment Company, said that Dicke approached him with the idea of donating a statue to the City of Piqua because they already had a bronze casting of McCulloch ready. Edwards contacted Piqua attorney Mike Gutmann and Piqua City Planner Chris Schmiessing to start the process.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm and we were really grateful for that,” said Edwards.

Dan Freytag, an architect with Freytag and Associates, Inc., along with Piqua city officials decided to place the statue on McCulloch Square, across from the Piqua Public Library. It was decided that McCulloch should face East, looking toward Washington, D.C.

The statue of the statesman is fitting, said city commissioner Bill Vogt at an earlier council meeting, “Bill McCulloch was a hero to everybody. What a tribute to the man!”

William M. McCulloch a Republican, was elected to Congress in November of 1947. He was re-elected to twelve consecutive terms.

Huff said that a date for the formal dedication of the statue has not yet been set.

Piqua city officials and workers from Piqua Steel prepare to hoist the statue of William McCulloch onto hits pedestal on McCulloch Square on Thursday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_111019mju_piqua_mcculloch1-1.jpg Piqua city officials and workers from Piqua Steel prepare to hoist the statue of William McCulloch onto hits pedestal on McCulloch Square on Thursday morning. Mike Ullery | Daily Call This statue honoring former Ohio 4th District Representative William M. McCulloch, a driving force in the passing of the Civil Rights Act, was placed on McCulloch Square in downtown Piqua on Thursday. A date for a formal dedication will be set at a future date. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_111019mju_piqua_mcculloch2-1.jpg This statue honoring former Ohio 4th District Representative William M. McCulloch, a driving force in the passing of the Civil Rights Act, was placed on McCulloch Square in downtown Piqua on Thursday. A date for a formal dedication will be set at a future date. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

McCulloch statue placed in Piqua