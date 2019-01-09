January named School Board Recognition Month in Covington

COVINGTON — Covington schools Superintendent Gene Gooding established January as School Board Recognition Month in Covington, thanking the board for their dedication to local students’ education.

“The school board keeps attention focused on progress toward the school district’s goals and maintains a two-way communications loop with all segments of the community,” Gooding said. “Serving on a school board requires an unselfish devotion of time and service to carry on the mission and business of the school district.”

Gooding recognized the board for making academics a priority in the Covington school district.

During the student spotlight, High School Principal Josh Meyer recognized eighth grade students Taylor Roth and Mic Barhorst.

Meyer said that Roth, a Cross County Conference (CCC) champion and a junior high cross country record holder, has an “excellent work ethic” and also takes part in the scholarship club. Roth said that she plans to take college credit plus classes in high school and pursue a career as a lawyer.

Meyer said that Barhorst, who is also a CCC champion and is the president of the scholarship club, is “an excellent role model” as well as genuine and selfless. Barhorst said that he hopes to graduate with honors in high school and wants to pursue a career as a corporate lawyer.

“These are exactly the types of students we want to produce here,” Meyer said.

During the staff spotlight, Meyer recognized language arts teacher Rose McMaken. Meyer spoke with current and past students of McMaken, who said that McMaken always takes the time to help them.

The students were also excited that McMaken “lets us get up and move,” Meyer said. Gooding added later that this was one aspect that showed how McMaken “understands junior high kids.”

Meyer went on to say that students spoke about how much they enjoyed McMaken’s classes and how much they learned from her.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize you this month, and thank you for everything,” Meyer said.

Gooding also added, “You just make a tremendous impact.”

Also during their meeting, the board accepted the following donations:

• $11,386 from the Felger Memorial Trust for the Felger Scholarship Fund

• $1,000 from Robert Brumbaugh for the athletic department

• $100 from the Upper Valley Career Center for the FFA program

• $100 from the Upper Valley Career Center for the FCCLA program

The board also approved the 2019-2020 calendar.

Board member Dean Pond was appointed at the board’s president, and board member Lee Harmon was appointed as the board’s vice president.

Board member Jim Rench was also appointed to the village of Covington Tax Incentive Review Council.

The board also designated their meetings to take place on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

The board’s next meeting will be on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

