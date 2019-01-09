Commission OKs initial plan for development

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission approved the preliminary plan for a new planned development at Washington Road near the McCurdy Road intersection on Wednesday.

A final plan will be reviewed by the commission and then forwarded onto Troy City Council for approval.

Troy Land Development Inc. owner Jessica Minesinger and Choice One Engineering filed an application for the planned development. The 33.371 acres are currently undeveloped and located on the east side of Washington Road near the McCurdy Road intersection. According to the application, the subdivision plans to have 50 lots from 0.344 acres to 0.796 acres in size. (EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a correction from Monday’s preview). The minimum lot size for the lots is 15,000 square feet.

City council approved a rezoning request for the parcel from general agriculture to R-3 single family residential. The development will be a new subdivision called The Reserve at Washington.

The development seeks a two-phase development proposal with 26 lots in the first phase and 24 in the second. The homes are estimated to be valued at $325,000 to $400,000.

Larry Wolke asked who would be in charge of the landscape easements within the development. Planning and zoning manager Tim Davis said the homeowner’s association would be responsible once the development is complete.

The plans include two access points, with the west access point off of Washington Road to serve as the main entrance and the second access point located to the east to connect to New Castle Drive. The development plans for two cul-de-sacs of Chapel Drive and West Minster Place and a horseshoe road to connect New Castle Drive named Chapel Drive East and Chapel Drive West.

The development will be served by city water and sewer. A retention area will be located in the southeast portion of the development. The board of park commissioner approved a fees in lieu of parkland proposal on Jan. 3, waiving the required 3 percent park land requirement.

The planning commission also approved a request for a zoning amendment for a planned development on 44 Peters Road. The request is for owner Jason Marko to construct a second, separate building of self-storage units. The property, on 1.117 acres, currently has one structure on the property built in 2016. The proposed development is a 30-foot by 220-foot building with 6,600 square feet of space. The self-storage facility is permitted with the requested M-2 light zoning district.

Council will review the request at a later date.

Planning Commission approved the following applications:

• Historic District application for 5 E. Main St. for a sign permit for ReU Juicery.

• Historic District application for 101 E. Water St. for fence modifications.

Commission also approved Alan Kappers as chairman and Jim McGarry as vice chairman for 2019. Kappers was not present at the meeting.