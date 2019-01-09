Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TRESPASSING: A subject came into Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street and concealed a food product on Jan. 7 at approximately 7:45 a.m. When confronted about taking the item, the subject left the product on a shelf and left the store. The subject was located and trespassed from the property, including the parking lot.

There was a report of a female subject entering Main Optical on North Main Street and bothering customers on Jan. 7 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The business owner advised he no longer wanted her at the business. An officer advised the owner to call the police if she returned.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A subject requested the welfare of an eight-year-old boy be checked on Jan. 7 at approximately 8:25 a.m. The location was redacted. The child was asleep and appeared to be fine. The female subject caring for the child admitted to smoking meth a couple days ago and hadn’t slept since, according to Piqua police reports. The child was picked up by a friend of the family, and the Children Services Board was contacted. Kristi J. Ouellette, 39, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer responded to a reckless operation complaint on the 700 block of Blaine Avenue on Jan. 7 at 9:50 a.m. A caller advised a vehicle drove through the bus’s stop sign when picking up children for school. The driver was identified and cited accordingly.

SUSPICIOUS: An anonymous caller stated a male subject in a white Chevy car exposed himself to them near Kroger on Jan. 7 at 9:50 a.m. The caller stated the vehicle was last seen on Sunset Drive. There was no other information about the suspect. The area was checked, and no one suspicious was observed in the area.

Officers responded to the report of a male climbing through a window of a home on the 700 block of Young Street on Jan. 7 at 11:15 p.m. This was determined to be a guest of one of the residents.

A caller thought someone was in his apartment on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on Jan. 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The apartment was checked, and no one was located. Drug paraphernalia was located and destroyed.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident on the 900 block of North McKinley Avenue on Jan. 7 at 10:40 a.m. One male subject was transported for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed. A male subject was cited for a left of center violation.

There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on Jan. 8 at 3:25 p.m. A driver was cited.

WARRANT: Subject with an active warrant came to the police department on Jan. 7 at approximately 11 a.m. The warrant was confirmed, and he was transported to the Miami County Jail, where he was incarcerated on the warrant. Derek J. Dorsten, 37, of Troy, was incarcerated on charges of fifth-degree felony drug possession and fifth-degree felony possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

A female turned herself in on active warrants on the 1000 block of Brook Street on Jan. 7 at approximately 12:30 p.m. She was transported to the local jail. Hayley R. Oreilly, 19, of Covington, was picked up for a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation in connection with this incident.

FORGERY: A subject came into Susie’s Big Dipper on North Main Street and paid for ice cream using a counterfeit bill on Jan. 7 at approximately 1:15 p.m. The subject left their phone at the business. The subject called the business and acknowledged the money was counterfeit and would be back in to take care of it. The subject never came back in and was charged with forgery. A warrant was requested for her arrest. Rachel L. Scott, 34, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony forgery in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A complainant believed someone tampered with her gas tank, possibly adding sugar to it, on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on Jan. 7 at approximately 1:15 p.m. A possible suspect was named.

There was a report of someone using a neighbor’s electricity on the 500 block of North Sunset Drive on Jan. 7 at approximately 9:10 p.m.

THEFT: A victim stated property was stolen from a residence on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

A caller advised a delivery driver took a trailer crank from another vehicle while making a drop off at Coil Plus on Steelway Place on Jan. 8 at 8:50 a.m. The business did not want to pursue charges but wanted the driver trespassed from the business. The driver was trespassed from the business.

A power tool was reported stolen from a job site near the Bethany Center on South Street on Jan. 8 between noon and 12:45 p.m.

A caller advised a male subject stole items from the Shell gas station on South Street on Jan. 8 at 4:20 p.m. The investigation is pending.

HIT SKIP: There was a two-vehicle, hit-skip accident reported on the 500 block of South Main Street on Jan. 7 at approximately 5:10 p.m. A driver was cited.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a possible robbery at Ulbrich’s Market on Jan. 7 at approximately 5:30 p.m., but it was later found not to have been a robbery. The male suspect did not commit a robbery but was disorderly. Johnny L. Hogue, 54, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report of a sex offense involving a high school student that occurred over break. The report was made on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. The location was redacted.

HARASSMENT: An officer responded to the report of a menacing complaint on the 100 block of Glenn Street on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. A male subject was warned for telecommunications harassment and trespassed from the residence.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller reported her ex-boyfriend hit her new boyfriend’s truck on purpose on the 1000 block of Park Avenue on Jan. 8 at approximately 9:30 p.m. John C. Latimer, 28, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damage in connection with this incident.

An officer responded to a criminal damage complaint on the 600 block of South Main Street on Jan. 9 at 5 a.m. A car had been damaged with paint.