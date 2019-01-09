Farm bureau offers scholarship

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Farm Bureau is offering a $500 scholarship award to Miami County Farm Bureau members’ children, who are majoring in Agriculture. The scholarship is for the purpose of continuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university.

Applications will be accepted from students meeting the following qualifications:

1. Must be a high school senior or graduate of a Miami County high school.

2. Must be enrolled as a full-time student in a four year college or university agricultural program, or in a two- year college agricultural program for fall quarter/semester of 2019.

3. Parents or applicant must be a Miami County Farm Bureau member prior to applying.

4. Applicant may not have been a previous winner of this scholarship.

The award will be used towards the student’s tuition and fees and will be processed through the scholarship office of the chosen school.

Selection of the final applicants will be made by the Miami County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees.

The application can be downloaded at ofbf.org/counties/miami/.

Send the completed application to the scholarship committee by April 1, 2019: Miami County Farm Bureau, 1554 McKaig Ave., Building B, Troy, OH 45373; fax at (937) 332-3606; or email as a PDF to miami@ofbf.org.

The Miami County Farm Bureau office will notify all applicants of the winners. Winners will be required to give a photograph to the farm bureau for the newsletter.

The application and information received will be property of the Miami County Farm Bureau and will be held in strict confidence.