Brookhart named Piqua’s Public Works director

PIQUA — Brian Brookhart has been named the new Public Works director for the City of Piqua. Brookhart has worked for the City of Piqua for over 20 years, gaining a wealth of knowledge about city operations.

“I’m very happy to name Brian as our Public Works director,” said Piqua City Manager Gary Huff. “He has been a very dedicated and loyal employee of the City of Piqua for many years and has earned tremendous respect from both city employees and citizens of the community.

“I look for many great accomplishments from our Public Works department under his leadership,”

As the Public Works director, Brookhart is responsible for all personnel, day-to-day maintenance of city infrastructure services such as street maintenance and facility operation, traffic signage, city parks, and emergency response for snow, ice and severe weather mitigation.

Brookhart stated, “I am very excited to take on this new role. There are several projects we want to accomplish and I believe with our team we can achieve those goals. We are fortunate to have a very dedicated staff that takes care of our city streets and parks.”

For questions or more information, contact Brookhart at 778-2095.