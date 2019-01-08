Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA —All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A theft of items were reported at Walmart between Jan. 1-4. Zackary J. Pavy, 26, of Miamisburg, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Paul Sherry Chrysler Dodge reported wheels and tires stolen overnight on the 8600 block of North County Road 25-A between Jan. 4-5.

The theft of a temporary tag from a vehicle was reported in the area of North Wayne Street and West North Street between Jan. 4-5.

TRESPASSING: A male subject made inappropriate comments to a female customer at Sunset Cleaners on South Downing Street on Jan. 4 at approximately 11:20 a.m. The male subject was trespassed from the property at the business owner’s request.

Sunset Cleaners reported a male subject yelling at a window washer on Jan. 4 at noon.

A complainant advised two subjects were outside of an apartment and they should not be there on the 100 block of South Wayne Street on Jan. 4 at 2:34 p.m. After an investigation, two subjects were trespassed from the property.

A person was trespassed from Southside Landromat on South Wayne Street on Jan. 5 at 7 a.m.

A male subject was located sleeping in the post office on Jan. 6 at 12:20 a.m. The male subject had been previously warned for trespassing. He was charged and incarcerated. Steven D. Jones, 48, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A complainant advised someone let the air out of the front left tire of his truck on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Jan. 4 at approximately 12:50 p.m.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A complainant advised someone broke out a window in a vacant house and been inside the house possibly sleeping there on the 400 block of West Grant Street sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash was reported on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue on Jan. 4 at approximately 4 p.m.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of East Ash Street and Centre Court on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Minor damage was sustained to both vehicles. The at-fault driver was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was stopped for no headlights in the area of South Main Street and Hemm Road on Jan. 4 at approximately 8 p.m. The passenger was found to have a warrant and to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Amber D. Cotterman, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

During a traffic stop on the 400 block of West High Street, a passenger in a vehicle had a active warrant and possessed drug paraphernalia on Jan. 5 at approximately 6:15 a.m. The male subject was arrested and incarcerated. Issac J. Hicks, 41, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

An officer observed a known male subject with an active warrant in a vehicle in the area of Madison and Park avenue on Jan. 5 at approximately 1:15 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the male subject fled on foot. The male subject was arrested. Michael A. Phillips, 35, of Piqua, was picked on two counts of fifth-degree felony obstructing official business and one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a lighted lights violation in the area of East Main and Wood streets on Jan. 7 at 2 a.m. The driver was warned for the offense. A passenger was found to have an active warrant. He was arrested on the warrant. Dustin B. Reedy, Sr., 35, of Piqua, was picked up on two counts of first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and one count of open container in connection with this incident.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject and female subject having a verbal argument on Wayne Street on Jan. 4 at 8:45 p.m. Both subjects were reportedly found to be under the influence while caring for two children. Both were charged and released to a family member. Breyana M. Atkinson, 27, of Fletcher, and Kenneth R. Baker, 36, of Fletcher, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim reported the driver’s side window on her vehicle was broken out with a brick at the Piqua schools’ bus garage on the 700 block of East Ash Street on Jan. 5 at approximately 12:10 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance behind 311 Drafthouse on North Main Street on Jan. 5 at approximately 10:15 p.m. A female subject was cited for disorderly conduct and warned for trespassing. Destiny L. Manier, 23, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

While on patrol, an officer found a man lying in the middle of an intersection at Wood and Wayne streets, highly intoxicated, on Jan. 6 at 2:40 a.m. The male subject was taken home and cited. Dennis L. Oneal, 69, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.