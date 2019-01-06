Exective session planned for city property purchase

TROY — Troy City Council will kick off its first meeting of 2019 with an executive session to consider purchase of property for public purposes and a resolution to disburse surplus property.

The executive session will be held at the end of the meeting and is closed to the public. During the council’s annual budget workshop, property to relocate Fire Station No. 1 was part of the city’s plans in 2019.

The annual resolution seeks to sell city-owned surplus property on the following websites: GovDeals.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Ubid.com, Yahoo.com, MSN.com or Google.com. It is the only action item on the agenda.

Kelly Snyder, Executive Director of Troy Rec, will give a presentation to council. The city provided $29,000 in funds to support the youth agency in 2019.

Other items of interest includes contract awards for the Hobart Arena Parking lot improvement project. According to a memo from Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to President of City Council Martha Baker, eight bids were received. The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, Outdoor Enterprises, for $1,267,261. Council authorized bids not to exceed $1.5 million.

Other news:

• Matt Sharp was appointed to the vacant position of operator for the Water Treatment Plant effective Jan. 7. Sharp, of Brookville, is a graduate of Morehead State University and holds a Class I Operator in Training certification. His training is expected to be complete by mid-February. Ohio EPA requires a month of plant-specific training before certifying an individual to operate the public water system.

• Flatland of Muncie, Indiana, was authorized to perform the feasibility study regarding the low dam study. According to the engineer’s report, plans are being finalized to hold a public involvement and input meeting at the end of the month.

• Troy Main Street reported more than 2,000 children visited the Santa House during the Christmas season.

• The city will collect non-artificial Christmas trees through Feb. 1. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights and tree stands and plastic bags.

• City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Refuse and recycling will be on schedule.

• The King Team will host a walk starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, from the Southwest quadrant to the police station and then to First United Methodist Church. A service will be held at the church followed by a reception at the First Place Christian Center.

Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, due to the holiday.

