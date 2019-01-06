Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 26

Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food; corrected during inspection. Observed sausage gravy in the two door reach in cooler that was holding at 87F. Person in charge (PIC) stated that this sausage gravy was on the hot hold line for breakfast service and pulled about 10 a.m. The inspector took an internal temperature at 1 p.m. and observed the gravy had not cooled to below 70F in two hours as is required. Food was voluntarily discarded. Observed sausage gravy in the reach in two door cooler, cooling in a plastic container with the lid on and the depth of the food was greater than 2 inches. Critical: Observed insufficient air gap on prep sink in kitchen.

Boston Stoker, 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Troy Eagles #971, 225 N. Elm St., Troy — Critical, repeat: Observed raw shell eggs stored above Ready To Eat (RTE) foods such as cheeses, hash browns, and lunch meats in the single door upright cooler in the back by the walk in freezer; corrected.

Critical: Observed scallop potatoes in the walk in cooler, that were holding with an internal temperature of 100F; corrected. Observed soup that was pulled from the hot holding unit after lunch (around 2 p.m.) and was covered with aluminium foil and set on the prep top counter to cool. PIC stated that after lunch is over, the kitchen worker pulls hot foods off the steam table, covers them in aluminium foil, and lets them set on the prep table until the bartender places them in the walk in cooler around 4 p.m. This process is never going to facilitate rapid cooling. Observed egg wash stored in plastic Sterilite container in the two door upright cooler in the kitchen. PIC was instructed to use food grade plastics when storing foods

Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 27

Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — Observed ice accumulation on the inside of the walk in freezer. Large chunks of ice on the drain line of the condenser unit and icicles frozen to the ceiling.

Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed three containers of salsas and house made hot sauces that were passed their seven day date mark and were not discarded. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Dec. 28

JJ’s Lunchbox Troy, 810 S. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed raw beef steak stored above cooked bacon and cooked chicken wings in the upright reach in cooler by the grill line. PIC was able to move raw beef below all other Ready To Eat (RTE) foods

La Fiesta Express, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat: Observed the following non food contact surfaces were dirty with residual food build up and need to be cleaned: handles on upright ice cream freezer, inside of upright ice cream freezer, inside of milk shake cooler and handles of same cooler, handles on walk in cooler. Repeat: Observed dumpster area had large amounts of cardboard boxes, bags of trash, food, and debris on the ground surrounding the area. Repeat: Observed large amounts of milk shake candy toppings on the floor of the walk in freezer; large amounts of food debris/dirt on the floors and walls of the walk in cooler; food residue and mold growth on the ceiling of the walk in cooler; food residue and dirt/dust accumulation on the floors, walls, ceilings throughout the facility; milk shake residual on the ceiling above the milk shake prep area. Repeat: Observed no level one food safety certification in facility

Jan. 2

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 5 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Taco Bell, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Storypoint Of Troy Main Kitchen, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Critical, repeat: At the time of inspection, in the walk-in cooler one pan of brie cheese was observed with a date marking of 12/4. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the cheese was discarded. Critical: Pans of cooked ribs, chicken, sweet potatoes, and pork in the walk-in cooler were observed without date markings. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the pans of food were date marked. Throughout the kitchen, personal items along with open beverage containers were observed. In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. In the prep area, utensil and equipment storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. Cooking and serving utensils in multiple storage containers were observed scattered. Store utensils all facing one way with the handles accessible.