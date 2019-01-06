MLK celebration planned

TROY — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 for a Unity March from downtown Troy (meeting in SW quadrant by Bakehouse Bread) to the Troy Police Department.

Prayer will be led by Pastor Lauren Allen of the First United Church of Christ, Troy, with local law enforcement. The march will then continue onto First United Methodist Church, 110 Franklin St., Troy, for a service.

A MLK Celebration of Peace will begin at 10 a.m., the speaker will be Pastor Kima Cunningham from Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Troy. Innocence, a group of young female dancers from The Inspiration Church in Dayton will perform. After the service, there will be a fellowship at First Place Worship Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

For more information, call the Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

Kingrey graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katelyn M. Kingrey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kingrey is the daughter of Keri and Charen Kingrey of Bradford.

She is a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School, Versailles.

Taste testing event set

PLEASANT HILL — Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon Jan. 9 at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults.

No registration is required. Additional scheduled dates include Feb. 13 and March 13.

For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.