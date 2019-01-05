TCAAC exhibit open to all artists

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is proud to announce its fourth annual “Fine Art Exhibit” on Friday, Feb. 8. Entry forms must be received by Jan. 18, in order to be listed in the program. However, walk-in entries will be accepted until Feb. 7.

All artists, advanced and amateur, are encouraged to participate. Entry fees are $15 for one piece or $25 for up to three entries. There will be seven categories with multiple opportunities to win ribbons and cash prizes. Total cash to be awarded is $1100. Artists also will have the opportunity to sell their work.

Entries are to be delivered on Feb. 7, to Midwest Memories Antique Mall, located at 24 W. Main St., Tipp City. Amy Kollar Anderson will adjudicate all entries prior to the Feb. 8 Artist Reception and Awards ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to view the show on exhibit from Feb. 9-17, at Midwest Memories, which is handicapped-accessible and open seven days a week. Purchases may be made at the ceremony or any time during the duration of the show.

For entry forms and additional information, visit tippcityartscouncil.com/fine-arts-exhibit or call Rusty Harden at (937) 418-4284 or Ruth Safreed at (937) 657-3365 with questions.

Additionally, the sixth annual but newly renamed “An Art Affair” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9. This event will be held in the handicapped-accessible Community Room at the Zion Lutheran Church at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Vendor applications are still being accepted for this event. Booth rentals are available for $45 ($40 for TCAAC members). A booth space is 8-feet-by-10-feet and tables are available for $5 a table.

Vendors may set up on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Feb. 9 from 7-9 a.m. They will need to be able to carry and set up their own inventory. Awards will be given to the three best booth displays and will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m. Please contact Alison Rusk at artaffairtipp@gmail.com for an application and/or more information.