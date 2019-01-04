Former Tipp woman sentenced in Medicaid fraud

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered a former Tipp City woman to repay more than $7,000 back to Miami County Job and Family Services for Medicaid and food stamp fraud.

Cherie English, 40, now of Miamisburg, entered guilty pleas to fourth-degree felony Medicaid fraud, and illegal use of food stamps and falsification and theft, both fifth-degree felonies.

As part of the plea agreement with state prosecutors, English agreed to be permanently terminated from receiving food stamp benefits for life. English agreed to make $400 a month payments to the state to pay back $7,357.40 worth of benefits stolen from the state agency.

English was sentenced to serve two years on community control for the charges.

“Overall, with everything that has happened, I’d like to say sorry to the state,” English said. “I am sorry about what happened and it won’t happen again.”

Judge Pratt ordered English to maintain and verify full-time employment and complete a mental health assessment. Judge Pratt reserved 42 months in prison if she fails to comply with the restrictions of her community control.

