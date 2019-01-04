Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller advised two business vehicles and a trailer were damaged over the weekend at Hemm’s Glass Shop on South Main Street between Dec. 28-Jan. 2.

There was a report of a disturbance on the 300 block of South Downing Street on Jan. 3 at approximately 3:50 a.m. The area was checked, and no one was located. A male subject and female subject later responded to the police department to report damage to their windshield. A male subject was charged with criminal damage, and a warrant issued.

An officer responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint on the 1100 block of Vine Street on Jan. 3. A car window was damaged by a BB sometime between 9:30-11:15 p.m.

THEFT: There was a theft of money reported at Bob Evans on East Ash Street that occurred sometime between Dec. 31-Jan. 2. No suspects.

There was a report of subjects at a residence on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue stealing electricity and water on Jan. 3 at 12:05 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

A victim stated his bicycle was stolen from his residence on the 600 block of North Main Street on Jan. 3 at 12:55 p.m.

A theft was reported at Walmart on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

FRAUD: There was a report of fraudulent accounts opened by a former employee and charged to the Baymont Inn and Suites on Jan. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip crash that occurred in front of a residence on the 700 block of Covington Avenue sometime over night between Jan. 1-2. The unknown suspect vehicle left the scene after striking the complainant’s vehicle.

WARRANT: A female subject with a warrant was arrested at the Red Roof Inn and Suites and incarcerated on Jan. 2 at approximately 6:40 p.m. Lindsey D. Mitchell, 35, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor non-support of dependents.

BURGLARY: A caller reported a vacant house that was broken into on the 600 block of South Main Street on Jan. 2 sometime between 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A residence was broken into overnight on the 1100 block of Van Way sometime between 3:30-6:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. A game system was stolen. No suspects at this time.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A caller reported a fight at a neighbor’s house on the 100 block of Staunton Street on Jan. 2 at 9:25 p.m.

There was a report of a disturbance at the Roosevelt Manor Apartments on Jan. 2 at 11:55 p.m. A female subject was warned for disorderly conduct as she could be heard outside.

DRUG OFFENSE: A subject was walking away from a vehicle that was reported to possibly being involved in a driving without consent complaint in the area of Sweetbriar and Plymouth avenues on Jan. 3 at 7 a.m. The subject was reportedly not listening to orders of the officer to show his hands. The subject finally complied and was handcuffed. The subject was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and a large amount of cash, according to police reports. The subject was arrested for trafficking in drugs and placed in the Miami County Jail. Antonio L. Williams, 29, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident. Williams posted surety bond on Friday and was released from the jail.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to an accident with no injuries reported on the 1400 block of Nicklin Avenue on Jan. 3 at 3:45 p.m. Dispatch advised an traffic accident occurred between two vehicles. The at-fault driver advised she did not see the other vehicle when she pulled into the intersection. The at-fault driver was cited.

SUSPICIOUS: Subjects wanted to report that someone possibly shot three squirrels with a pellet gun on the 600 block of Clark Avenue on Jan. 3 at approximately 4:50 p.m. No suspects at this time.