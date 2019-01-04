Man arraigned on burglary, assault charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned this week on multiple charges stemming from a reported disturbance in Covington where he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill two women and also from a short pursuit he led Piqua police on earlier this week.

Dustin R. Jones, 33, of Piqua, was arraigned on one count of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor assault, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespassing, one count of fourth-degree felony assault, and one count of fourth-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer in Miami County Municipal Court.

The incident began with a disturbance that was reported on the 500 block of North Main Street in Covington on Wednesday morning. Jones was accused of slamming a victim’s head against a cabinet, striking the top of her head, putting her in choke hold, and threatening to kill her, according to court records. He also reportedly assaulted another victim before allegedly threatening to “go home to get a gun and come back and kill them both.” Jones knew both victims prior to the incident.

Jones left and and came back to the residence, leaving again prior to arrival of Covington police.

The Covington Police Department asked Piqua officers to be on the look out for Jones on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. An officer located Jones arriving in front of his residence on the 1500 block of Andover Avenue. The officer approached the vehicle, and Jones had a open bottle of liquor in his lap, according to Piqua police reports. The officer reached in the vehicle to get the bottle, and Jones drove off. The vehicle door frame struck the officer, causing small scrap to the officer’s wrist.

Officers pursued Jones, who left the Candlewood subdivision and proceeded south on McKinley Avenue to Washington Road. Jones eventually pulled over on Washington Road near Farrington. Jones was then taken into custody.

Jones was also charged with OVI, driving under suspension, and open container in connection with this incident.

Jones is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a total cash or surety bond of $110,000 .

A preliminary hearing for Jones is scheduled for Jan. 9.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Melissa K. Allen, 50, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kiersten N. Atkinson, 24, of Troy, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from a first-degree misdemeanor keg law.

• Seth E. Ball, 18, of Springfield, received 27 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Tyler M. Bruner, 25, of Minster, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Sean L. Freeman, 47, of Troy, was sentenced to three years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from fifth-degree felony breaking and entering. Freeman was charged with entering an unoccupied home on the 300 block of Cherry Street in Troy without permission of the property owner on Dec. 27.

Dustin T. Jeffries, 27, of Troy, and Britney R. Fitch, 24, of Troy, were also charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in connection with this incident. Their cases are still open in municipal court.

• Travis M. Herron, 26, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Keith E. Hoover, 35, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Christopher W. Kolsky, 37, address unknown, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Destiny L. Manier, 23, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $75 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from fourth-degree felony burglary.

• Jody L. Napier-Bunnell, 47, of Sidney, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Joseph D. Pinks, 18, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Crew A. Rudy, 28, of Troy, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ryan J. Simpson, 24, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instrument.

• Quinn Thomas, 19, of Delaware, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from illegal convey and/or possession of a deadly weapon indistinguishable from a firearm.

Jones https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_Dustin-Ryan-Jones-mugshot-CMYK.jpg Jones

Accused of assaulting, threatening to kill victims

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com