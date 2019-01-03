All hail the queens

Provided by the Ohio Fair Managers Association

The 2018 Miami County Fair Queen Kelci Cooper sits directly behind the 2018 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Morgan McCutcheon, kneeling in front. Cooper, of Piqua, participated in the annual pageant on Thursday evening at the 94th annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention & Trade Show in Columbus. The pageant winner will be named Saturday during the convention.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

The 2018 Miami County Fair Queen Kelci Cooper introduces herself during the 2018 Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant on Thursday evening alongside 2018 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Morgan McCutcheon. Cooper, of Piqua, was part of the pageant at the 94th annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention & Trade Show in Columbus. The pageant winner will be announced Saturday during the convention.