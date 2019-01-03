Commissioners approve ConAgra abatement

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners has given its approval to a tax abatement for ConAgra Foods meant to enable the company to expand its Troy facility.

The commissioners voted Thursday to approve an Enterprise Zone Agreement requested by the company.

The company requested a 100 percent tax abatement for 15 years for real estate and personal property exemptions for the $69 million project. The company plans to invest $27 million in new construction and additions, and $42 million in machinery and equipment.

According to Troy’s economic development director Jim Dando, the company needs more space to expand after the recent purchase of the Duke’s snack brand. The new space will be added on the north side of the plant.

“It’s an expansion of the building itself to accommodate more equipment. The company all along has been upgrading equipment for improved production, but also increased production,” Dando said.

Dando said that this is the third project at the plant to receive tax abatement.

ConAgra of Troy’s plant manager Jeff Erwin said ConAgra bought the building, which dates back to 1949, in the late 1990s. In 2011, the company added production of its meat snacks to the facility, which includes the SlimJim brand.

“Meat snacks have really grown well for us,” he said.

The plant produces pizza, serves school nutrition programs, and makes a variety of appetizers in addition to the growing meat snacks selection, he said.

The addition is projected to create 50 full-time jobs and add $2 million in payroll. The company currently employs 681 at its Troy site.

Troy City Schools approved the abatement agreement on Dec. 10, the city council voted in favor of the agreement on Dec. 17

In other business, the commissioners awarded a contract in the amount of $61,904 to M&T Excavating for the addition of parking lot space at the Bradford Public Library.

The board also accepted a quote from Waibel Energy Systems in the amount of $14,548 for the replacement of the 12.5-ton gas package unit at the Department of Job and Family Services. The original unit, installed in 1995, is cracked.

Following the meeting, the board heard from state representative-elect Jena Powell. She outlined her commitment to small business, less regulation and lower taxes, pro-life values, the Second Amendment, and agriculture.

Powell, who will be sworn in Monday to serve the Ohio 80th House District, told the commissioners that she is “excited and honored to work alongside you guys, the businesses and the people here in our district and my commitment is to serve.”

Commissioner Greg Simmons said the commissioners look forward to working with her. Commissioner Jack Evans said he is “hopeful you can help with the local government fund and other unfunded mandates with the courts.“

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

