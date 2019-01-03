Area briefs

PEEP upcoming

TROY — Put on the snow gear and come join staff for a tromp through the woods at Brukner Nature Center.

Through hands on exploration PEEPers will put on the safety gear and learn what goes on in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. Sign-ups for BNC’s Pre-school Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will begin Sunday, Jan. 27. The winter session runs the week of Feb. 26 through the week of April 5.

This program offers a unique opportunity for children, ages 3-5, to get outdoors and learn through natural discovery. Classes run for six weeks and are offered for one day a week. Classes take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An additional afternoon class is offered on Wednesday and Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration (cash or check). Class size is limited to 12 children.

Nature sketching set for Saturday

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hissong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art mediums as we do a series of short sketches.

Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required.

Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Fundraiser to help family

PIQUA — A fundraiser to help the family of Megan Holley, who recently passed from metastatic Malignant Melanoma, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the 36 Skate Club. Admission is $5 and all of the funds will be donated to the family. Skates will be $2.

A corn hole tournament also will be offered for 20 per team, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Organizers are accepting monetary donations and silent auction items.

Call Jaimie Kiefer at (937) 623-1293 for more information.

Quarterly meeting planned

TROY — The quarterly meeting of the LEPC will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

Blood drive planned

PIQUA — Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt.

Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Reservations due soon

TROY — Reservations are due Jan. 12 for the meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Troy Country Club.

The theme for the luncheon is “Life’s Investments.” The speaker is Sue Smedley from Springfield, with “The best investment can become a wonderful life.” The feature is Joe Thoma from Piqua. The singer is Keith Jones from Troy.

Lunch is $17 inclusive and can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001.

A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.