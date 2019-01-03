Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ASSAULT: A complainant reported a female subject kicked him on the 500 block of Harrison Street on Dec. 31 at approximately 11:35 a.m. He was not injured and wanted no charges filed.

DISTURBANCE: A caller reported several subjects about to fight in the parking lot of Kroger on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. Contact was made with the subjects involved, and they were trespassed from the business.

An intoxicated female subject was located sitting on the sidewalk outside of Lucky’s on Main Street on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 p.m. The female subject was with a large group of friends who stated they were waiting on their ride to take them home. The female was warned for disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject refusing to leave Lucky’s on Dec. 31 at approximately 11:10 p.m. The male subject left the business and was trespassed.

A caller reported an intoxicated male staggering in the street on the 1500 block of Broadway Drive on Jan. 1 at 12:15 a.m. The subject was warned for disorderly conduct and transported back to a residence.

Police responded to a call referencing two female subjects physically fighting in the area of Washington and Nicklin avenues on Jan 1 at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, both female subjects were located and arrested for disorderly conduct. Both subjects were incarcerated on the charges. Kayla M. Gray, 19, of Covington, and Valena D. Robinson, 19, of Troy, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An officer was dispatched in reference to a subject at Lucky’s talking about shooting people on Jan. 1 at 2:35 a.m. The subject left before the officer’s arrived on scene. If located, the subject will be trespassed from the bar.

A female juvenile reported a known male subject punched her on the 400 block of South Main Street on Jan. 1 at approximately 9:35 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was found this did not occur. The female juvenile was charged with making false alarms.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Miami and Main streets on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. The injured subjects were treated on scene. The at-fault driver was cited.

BURGLARY: A subject reported a residence on the 400 block of Wood Street was possibly broken into sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 31. There was no forced entry found, and nothing was reported missing.

A steam cleaner and a bag of miscellaneous tools were reported missing from a house on the 600 block of South Main Street on Jan. 1. The caller believed someone came inside and took them.

AGENCY ASSIST: A light pole fell on top of a parked vehicle on the 500 block of Blaine Avenue on Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. Power distribution was contacted, and they responded to clear the pole and downed lines. An officer photographed the damage.

Troy police requested an officer check the area of the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for stolen vehicle on Jan. 1 at noon. The vehicle was located and was towed to the Troy Police Department for processing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to a call referencing a vehicle having its tires slashed on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Jan. 1 at 12:25 a.m. The owner already had the tires repaired and gave suspect information.

A window was busted out and a board was removed from another window on the residence sometime overnight on the 500 block of West Water Street between Dec. 31-Jan. 1. No suspects.

FRAUD: A male subject reported he unknowingly attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at McDonald’s on Covington Avenue on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. The bill was seized and placed into evidence.

SHOPLIFTING: Two female subjects were reportedly shoplifting from Kroger on Jan. 1 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Beth A. Earles, 19, of Piqua, and a female juvenile, 16, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

An unknown male shoplifted merchandise by Walmart on Jan. 1 sometime between 10:30-11 p.m.