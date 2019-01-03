Man allegedly records nude videos of minor

PIQUA — A Piqua man reportedly admitted to police that he took videos of an underage victim undressing out of “pure revenge” this week.

Anthony J. Preston, 37, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material on Wednesday. Preston is accused of secretly videotaping a victim under the age of 15 years old undressing, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The victim was unaware of being recorded.

The incident was reported by a third party, and an investigation ensued. The Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on North Downing Street on Wednesday, seizing two cell phones, a computer, and a hard drive, according to court records.

During an interview with police, Preston reportedly admitted to taking the video of the minor out because he “wanted revenge” on the underage victim. According to court records, Preston stated that he was “angry” about previous allegations against him that he was “taking pictures of (the victim) and recording (the victim).”

“Anthony (Preston) stated he took the videos of her to prove to himself that if he indeed wanted to take videos of her, he could,” court records stated.

Court records also noted that Preston “stated he knew he was wrong for taking video” of the victim.

Police asked that if Preston knew what he did was wrong, “Then why did he again record her two days later?” Preston repeated that “he just wanted to prove to himself that if he really wanted videos of (the victim), then he could have them,” and he went on to say that he had done it “out of pure revenge and he knew it was wrong.”

Preston was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday. He is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

A preliminary hearing for Preston is scheduled for Jan. 9.

