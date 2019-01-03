Troy McDonald’s open following sign fire

TROY — The McDonald’s on West Main Street in Troy is open without missing a beat following a fire at the business on Wednesday.

The late evening fire, which prompted the evacuation and early closing of the business, was mainly confined to a sign that was attached to the building.

Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the restaurant, where within minutes, it was reported that the fire had spread to the building. Employees and customers evacuated the business and stood by in the parking lot.

Troy firefighters arrived to find a McDonald’s sign that was attached to the building, near the drive-through, was on fire, along with some bushes below.

A fireman with an extinguisher quickly put out the fire in the bushes while others attacked the sign fire.

Ladders were put up and firefighters entered the building and roof area to determine if the fire had spread.

Power to the building went out about the time that firefighters arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported. Store owners were attempting to make contact with a local electrical contractor to determine the cause of the fire and make repairs.

By Thursday morning, a line of cars at the drive-through and full parking lot for the dining room indicated that the store was up and running.

Troy firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the McDonald's on West Main Street in Troy on Wednesday evening. Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News

The Troy McDonald's reopened for business on Thursday morning following a Wednesday evening fire that was mostly confined to a sign attached to the building. Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News