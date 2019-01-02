Piqua man arrested following pursuit

PIQUA — A Piqua man is in the Miami County Jail after leading Piqua police on a short chase on Wednesday morning.

Dustin Ryan Jones, 33, was arrested after allegedly being involved in a Covington disturbance and a chase involving Piqua officers.

Chief Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department said that his officers were made aware of a disturbance that took place in Covington on Wednesday morning.

Piqua officers observed the supect, identified as Jones, inside his vehicle at an address on Andover. They approached Jones, who was observed to have an open liquor bottle inside his car.

When an officer reached inside the car to remove the liquor bottle, “Jones took off,” said Jamison. The officer who reached into the vehicle sustained minor scrapes, Jamison said.

Officers pursued the fleeing Jones who left the Candlewood subdivision and proceeded south on McKinley Avenue to Washington Road. Jones chose to pull over on Washington Road near Farrington.

He was taken into custody and booked in to the Miami County Jail.

Jones is currently charged with OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jamison said that additional charges are pending from both the Piqua Police Department and Covington Police Department.

