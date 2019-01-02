Truck destroyed by fire at Tipp restaurant

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News
Firefighters from Tipp City extinguish a truck fire in the parking lot of the Hickory River restaurant on Garber Drive on Wednesday morning. A dog was reportedly trapped in the truck for a brief time but was freed and uninjured.
Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Firefighters from Tipp City extinguish a truck fire in the parking lot of the Hickory River restaurant on Garber Drive on Wednesday morning. A dog was reportedly trapped in the truck for a brief time but was freed and uninjured.