Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A subject reported a theft of money from his bank account on Maple Street on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.

A victim reported his bicycle was stolen while he was at Kroger on Dec. 29 between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Mulberry Street on Dec. 30 at 12:40 p.m. The investigation is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject causing an issue at the city utility office on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. An officer spoke with the subject over the phone, and a solution to the issue was reached.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject was warned for telecommunications harassment on Scudder Street on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: The area on the 1000 block of West High Street was checked for a white male subject acting strange by talking to himself on Dec. 28 at approximately 5:50 p.m. The subject was reportedly also urinating in public. Officers were unable to locate the male subject in the area.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a three-year-old vomiting and found to have consumed a miniature toy shoe on South Main Street on Dec. 28 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Nothing suspicious was noticed at the incident.

MAN CHARGED WITH OVI AND MENACING: A traffic crash was reported on the 600 block of South Downing Street on Dec. 28 at approximately 10 p.m. A subject wrecked into a parked vehicle. The subject was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. Stephen A. Alderton, 44, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

Alderton was also charged in connection with a report of a male subject driving his vehicle towards two people on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Dec. 30 at approximately 11 p.m. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing. He was picked up after an officer observed a traffic violation later that night at approximately 11:10 p.m. at the Shell gas station on the 600 block of North Main Street. An officer made contact with the suspect, and he was found to be under the influence. He was placed into the Miami County Jail.

SHOPLIFTING: There was a report of two male subjects who were reportedly observed concealing items in their clothes at Walmart on Dec. 28 at 9:30 p.m. Paul J. Treon, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor, and Richard J. Walker, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of shoplifting at Ace Hardware on Covington Avenue on Dec. 29 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Darion R. Cotterman, 19, of Springcreek Township, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report on Dec. 29 of a subject stealing a cell phone from Walmart on Dec. 28 at 3:45 a.m. Gregory P. Cox, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft, and Paul J. Treon, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a subject who allegedly stole a chainsaw from Family Farm and Home on East Ash Street on Dec. 30 sometime between6-6:15 p.m. The case is pending.

MENACING: There was a report of a subject receiving threatening messages on Morrow Street on Dec. 29 at 12:50 a.m. The subject received information on how to obtain a protection order.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip traffic accident on the 700 block of South Street on Dec. 29 at 7:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a vehicle being keyed on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Dec. 29 at 10:20 a.m.

DISTURBANCE: Officers responded on the report of a disturbance on Echo Lake Drive on Dec. 31 at 12:45 a.m. Christopher T. Miller, 36, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.