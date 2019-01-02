Area Briefs

Monthly luncheon planned

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes to celebrate at the YWCA Monthly Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. There will be fun, games and lots of surprises in store to “liven” up the day to beat those January blahs.

“We will laugh and enjoy some fun games and activities to start the year off,” said Hawkes, adult program committee chairperson. “We can’t wait to bring out the party décor!”

The program is free and open to the public. A noon luncheon ($7/person) follows the program. Reservations for the program and luncheon must be made by Monday, Jan. 7.

A UVMC nurse will offer free blood pressure and glucose screenings from 10:15-11 a.m. The YWCA is handicap-accessible.

For more information or reservations, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

“Fix It or Flip It” workshop set

PIQUA — Positively Promoting Piqua (PPP) and the Awesome Foundation will co-sponsor a public “Fix It or Flip It” workshop on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Upper Valley Career Center to acquaint homebuyers with the “how to’s” of rehabbing.

The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the UVCC Commons area and will be open to the community at $10 per person which includes coffee and donuts, a boxed lunch and unlimited access to numerous local vendors whose expertise is in home improvement.

The first 100 registrants will receive a bus ride to tour two available properties ready to be “flipped.” Door prizes will also be awarded throughout the event.

The featured speaker will be property renovation expert Skip Murray, sales manager of Shaffer Metal Fab. Participants will also take a bus ride to evaluate two properties for hands-on advice about prospective flipping or fixing.

Joining Murray on stage during the morning will be Aaron Morrison, code compliance coordinator for the City of Piqua and Joe Shaffer, loan originator, Mutual Federal Savings Bank.

To register, visit the site eventbrite.com/e/fix-it-flip-it-workshop-tickets-53253552810.

Women’s Connection to meet

TROY — The Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection will meet at the Troy Country Club on Wednesday, Jan. 16. The theme for the luncheon is “Life’s Investments.” The speaker is Sue Smedley from Springfield; the feature is Joe Thoma from Piqua; and the singer is Keith Jones from Troy.

Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations are due on Saturday, Jan. 12, and can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001.

A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church on State Route 55.

Connections program slated

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature guest speaker Dr. David Besecker of West Milton Chiropractic discussing “The End of Alzheimer’s” at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

Authored by Dale Bredesen, MD, “The End of Alzheimer’s” outlines 36 metabolic factors that can trigger “downsizing’ in the brain. The protocol shows how to rebalance these factors using lifestyle modifications, eliminating gluten, or improving oral hygiene.

Lunch for the event will be catered by Susie’s Big Dipper. The cost is $9 for YWCA members, $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door; reservations not paid will be billed.

RSVP by Jan. 15 by calling 773-6626 or emailing info@ywcapiqua.com